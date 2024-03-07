Short stay of Maodo Malick Mbaye in Banjul

The President of the Initiative Group for African Mediation (GIMA) Maodo Malick Mbaye made a brief 24-hour stay in Banjul.



If nothing has filtered out on the reasons for this trip, we can affirm that

the international mediation expert met with some professionals from the media and Gambian civil society for discussions on the current political situation in Senegal.



As a reminder, GIMA is an apolitical and non-denominational organization based in Rabat bringing together intellectuals from civil society and other actors in African political and social life.

Its main mission is to reflect on rapid and effective African-style mediation mechanisms, that is to say relying on endogenous resources for the solution of conflicts in Africa.